

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's Ifo business confidence index for July is due. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall to 114.9 in July from 115.1 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro held steady.



As of 3:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8946 against the pound, 1.1037 against the Swiss franc, 1.1649 against the U.S. dollar and 129.57 against the yen.



