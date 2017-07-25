

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation eased in June after remaining stable in the prior month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 4.8 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 7.2 percent stable rate of increase in May. The measure has been rising since October 2016.



Prices on the export and the import market grew by 5.8 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively in June from a year ago. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 4.8 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices dropped 0.8 percent from May, when it showed no variations.



