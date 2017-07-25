

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 24-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,184,129.71 11.2475



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,756,237.28 15.1431



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 829,919.96 18.3806



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,064,358.96 17.4191



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 24/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,879,461.24 10.167



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3650000 USD 37,107,863.88 10.1665



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,515,075.49 12.6101



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 289,685.18 13.7945



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,171,956.42 16.3681



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 351000 EUR 5,801,459.54 16.5284



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,554,411.76 11.1021



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,684,775.82 16.9828



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,856,353.10 18.8043



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,204,988.83 17.4009



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,553,139.71 14.6523



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 24/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 305,160.02 14.5314



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,311,218.28 15.7978



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,295,859.60 17.998



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,244,708.57 15.9199



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,576,056.59 10.136



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,233,980.16 17.6258



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,613.87 18.9134



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,811,750.23 19.247



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 24/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,329,836.42 17.7591



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,329,690.33 17.7583



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 24/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,318,723.60 13.3242



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,459,060.68 18.1214



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,323,065.02 15.5126



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,294,081.21 10.49



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,357,636.83 18.5313



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 173,915,007.74 15.4591



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 247,899.37 16.5266



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,471,625.13 5.5833



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,823,430.69 18.5657



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,030,319.73 15.8511



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,829,406.56 14.0724



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,573,474.65 17.6265



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 305,108.63 19.0693



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,757,424.69 19.2688



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,311,785.78 19.3039



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



