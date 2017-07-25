Satuit Technologies, Inc., a global leader in software solutions for the professional investment market, is pleased to announce that Quaestio Capital Management SGR has selected SatuitCRM as their firm's Client Relationship Management system.

Quaestio Capital Management SGR provides risk management and portfolio management services to an institutional client base through a multi-manager platform and directly managed illiquid strategies. The company has been growing rapidly which led them to an extensive search for a CRM solution that would help them manage the complex multi-tier relationships that are core to their business. The Quaestio team sought to easily track interactions with both their investors and with the asset managers included in their platform, as well as those they are tracking for possible inclusion.

After participating in an extensive review process of available CRM vendors, SatuitCRM immediately stood out due to its scalability, ease of use, and the fact that the data model matched perfectly with the requirements of the institutional market.

"As we continue to experience accelerated growth in our business, SatuitCRM instantly emerged from the pack due to its rich feature set and Satuit's outstanding client services team," said Simone Serrajotto, Risk Manager for Quaestio Capital Management SGR. "SatuitCRM's flexible customization is able to accommodate our diverse set of needs."

ABOUT QUAESTIO CAPTIAL MANAGEMENT SGR S.P.A. UNIPERSONALE

Quaestio Capital Management SGR is a Milan, Italy based independent Asset Management Company with an exclusively institutional client base, with assets under management of approximately €10 billion. The company has a global perspective, identifying and managing the best investment ideas in its main markets around the world. Quaestio Capital Management SGR has developed an innovative multi-manager platform, with UCITS and AIF investment funds that pools delegated managers from some of the best Asset Management Companies in the world. In addition, it is developing into illiquid credit and equity strategies managed in-house. For additional information, visit www.quaestiocapital.com/en.

ABOUT SATUIT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Satuit Technologies, Inc. is the premier provider of Cloud-Based and On-Premise CRM, reporting and portal software solutions for the asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets. Satuit has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom, and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. Satuit Technologies is certified as a women's business enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.

