More than $1 billion raised in the first half of 2017 by battery storage, smart grid and energy efficiency companies - up from $807m in H1 2016, finds latest Mercom Capital Group report.

Another quarter, another encouraging period of battery storage and smart grid investment growth: the second quarter (Q2) of 2017 has seen venture capital (VC) funding reach $422 million for 10 deals in the battery storage sector, finds the latest VC funding report by Mercom Capital Group.

Almost the entirety of this figure was comprised of the $400 million raised by Microvast Power, which secured backing from CITIC Securities, CDH Investment, National Venture Capital and others. The remaining nine notable deals in the quarter included a $12.75 million VC investment in Vionx Energy, and a $3.2 million funding round raised by Moixa technology - the U.K.-based battery maker securing the financial support of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and First Imagine! Ventures.

This welcome growth in battery storage backing is a continuation of a wider trend in the recovery of clean energy investment. ...

