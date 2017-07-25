PARIS, 2017-07-25 10:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITEC, a leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its broad range of point-to-point streaming and full motion video (FMV) solutions engineered for mission-critical and tactical military and defense operations at stand N7-350 at DSEI from Sept. 12-15 at ExCeL in London.



"VITEC's latest encoding solutions and IPTV management system are designed to allow military personnel to easily disseminate live feeds and recorded video assets in various bit-rates optimized for the specific network link available, whether stationary or in the field," said Mark Rushton, business development manager, VITEC.



VITEC will highlight its MGW Pico TOUGH, the world's smallest, most power-efficient MIL-STD-certified H.264 HD/SD encoding solution and streaming appliance. Weighing less than 400 grams, Pico TOUGH sets a new standard of performance for manned and unmanned airborne platforms, military vehicles, and ground units, packing all the needed capabilities for any Surveillance, Intelligence, and Reconnaissance (ISR) sensor or Situational Awareness video in an ultra-small airborne and marine-certified enclosure. The Pico TOUGH consumes less than 7 watts of power for 1080p encoding with KLV STANAG 4609 metadata and features simultaneous, low-latency streaming of two sources from HD-SDI and analog composite signals, JITC-compliant metadata processing, AES encryption, reliable transport/error correction technology, real-time resolution scaling, image cropping, and full-size snapshot capture. The rugged enclosure uses MIL-DTL-38999 connectors and is certified for extreme environmental conditions.



Also on display will be VITEC's MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder, the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 10-bit HEVC encode/decode solution. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace encoder provides pristine video quality with its HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 encoding capabilities. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's proprietary second-generation HEVC Codec (GEN2), it's the perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move with, up to 50 percent bandwidth savings compared to today's H.264 standards. The MGW Ace Decoder features a robust, portable enclosure suited for field use and provides best-in-class video quality over rich and industry-standard audio/video connectivity. For point-to-point applications, when paired with the MGW Ace Decoder, the solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, error-free video streaming over any network, including the internet, with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi™ error-correction capabilities.



VITEC will also showcase its FITIS (Fully Integrated Tactical IPTV System), an FMV solution for capturing, processing, archiving, indexing, managing, and disseminating tactical ISR video and metadata. Designed for rapid deployments and efficient distribution of IP video across LANs and WANs and in any network configuration, it enables real-time playback of tactical and situational awareness imagery, continuous recording and indexing of metadata, and retrieval of vital video assets and analysis notes. It supports propagation of scenario-specific video imagery in a variety of formats and bandwidth constraints from high-definition ISR footage for analysts, to ultra-compressed streams for transmission to tactical units at the edge.



About VITEC VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. © 2017 VITEC



PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/170725VITEC.docx



Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Pico_TOUGH.zip Caption: VITEC Pico TOUGH



Image Link: http://www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW-ACE-Pair.jpg Caption: VITEC Point-to-Point HEVC Streaming



Image Link: FITIS: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_FITIS.jpg Caption: VITEC FITIS



Media Contact: Peggy Blaze InGear Tel: +1 (818) 357-3693 Email: peggy@ingearpr.com