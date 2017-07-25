sprite-preloader
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
25.07.2017
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, July 25

25 July 2017

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, FirstGroup plc announces that it has been notified that Tim O'Toole, Chief Executive, will join the boards of Edison International (Edison) and its subsidiary Southern California Edison as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 August 2017.

Edison International is a US public company and its stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Edison, through its subsidiaries, is a generator and distributor of electric power, as well as a provider of energy services and technologies, including renewable energy.

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7725 3353


