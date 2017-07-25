

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Strategic partners Walmart (WMT) and JD.com (JD) announced that they are expanding cooperation to further integrate platforms, supply chains and customer resources in China.



Coinciding with the launch of the first JD-Walmart 8.8 omni-channel shopping festival on August 8, the new initiatives aim to offer shoppers throughout China faster and more convenient access to high-quality authentic products through multiple channels.



Under expanded partnership, Walmart and JD.com said they will deploy a jointly developed supply chain and backend system to integrate inventory management. The collaboration is helping boost the popularity of U.S.-made products in China and allowing shoppers to directly buy goods from Walmart stores on the JD.com platform.



Walmart and JD.com will launch pilot projects for inventory integration in six cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Wuhan. JD is also establishing JD pick-up stations in Walmart stores to provide more pick-up options for JD digital customers.



