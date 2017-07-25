

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed on a mixed note on Tuesday as oil extended overnight gains and the Japanese yen weakened ahead of the two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve starting later today.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but investors will be looking for clues on whether the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates again this year.



Oil rose further in Asian deals after climbing more than 1 percent in the overnight session as Saudi Arabia pledged to curb exports from August and Nigeria agreed to curb production to rein in global oversupply.



Also, Haliburton Co's executive chairman said the U.S. shale drilling boom would probably ease next year.



Chinese stocks fell as investors booked profits in recent outpeformers such as real estate and resource firms. Investor sentiment was also dented after China's top decision-making body emphasized stricter financial discipline for the rest of 2017.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index eased 6.91 points or 0.21 percent to 3,243.69 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 26,852 in late trade.



Japanese shares edged lower in choppy trade, drawing little support from a weaker yen, which pulled back from a five-week high versus the dollar. The Nikkei average closed 20.47 points or 0.10 percent lower at 19,955.20 while the broader Topix index dropped 0.28 percent to 1,617.07.



Mobile carrier NTT Docomo lost 1.5 percent on a Nikkei report that its April-June group operating profit probably sank nearly 10 percent from last year because of still competition from budget wireless carriers.



Drugmaker Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp rose 1.4 percent on saying it would buy Israel's Neuroderm for $1.1 billion. Rival Shionogi & Co advanced 1.7 percent on news that it would submit a new drug application to the PMDA in Japan later this year.



Tech shares followed their U.S. peers higher, with Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Sharp Corp rising 1-2 percent. SoftBank Group rose 0.8 percent after reports that it is keen to take a multi-billion dollar stake in Uber.



The Bank of Japan's June 15-16 meeting released today revealed that there was heated discussion among board members on how much information they should disclose to the public about a potential exit from quantitative easing.



Australian shares led regional gains as banks steadied, a rally in oil prices helped lift energy stocks and gold miners logged gains for a third consecutive session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 38.50 points or 0.68 percent to 5,726.60, snapping two sessions of losses. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 37.30 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 5,775.30.



Firmer commodity prices helped lift miners and energy stocks, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, Beach Energy and Santos closing up between 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent. Gold miners Evolution, Regis Resources and Newcrest rallied 2-4 percent as gold prices hit a one-month high.



The big four banks rose between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent. Super Retail Group rallied 2.3 percent on news that it would convert its network of Amart Sports shops into new Rebel stores by October 31. Wesfarmers ended little changed after posting a 3.2 percent drop in Q4 coal output.



Confectionery maker Yowie Group tumbled 16.7 percent after its full-year sales growth disappointed investors. Coca-Cola Amatil slumped 3.9 percent after reports that supermarket giant Woolworths will stop stocking most of its Mount Franklin water range.



In economic releases, Australia's consumer confidence improved during the week ended July 23, after falling in the previous two weeks, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed.



Seoul stocks fell on profit taking after recent sharp gains. The benchmark Kospi inched down 11.63 points or 0.47 percent to 2,439.90 after posting record closing highs for eight consecutive sessions. Chipmaker SK Hynix lost 3.6 percent despite posting its best ever quarterly profit.



Consumer sentiment in South Korea inched higher in July, the Bank of Korea said today with an index score of 111.2 - up from 111.1 in June. Consumer sentiments for current living standards and their outlook were one point higher, at 95 and 104 respectively.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 30.77 points or 0.40 percent to 7,713.06, with gains seen across the board. Fletcher Building, Mercury NZ and A2 Milk climbed 2-3 percent.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rising half a percent while benchmark indexes in Malaysia and Taiwan were little changed with a positive bias. India's Sensex and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index were marginally lower.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as Markit PMI and housing data painted a mixed picture of the economy and investors braced for a busy week of earnings and a meeting of the Federal Reserve.



The Dow dropped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent to close at a fresh record high.



