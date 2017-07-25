Early Treatment Is Revolutionizing Outcome Of Burn Scars

Lasers are improving severe scars and pain in Military personnel and burn victims

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Early treatment of burn scars with lasers is revolutionizing the outcome of many burn and trauma scar patients. In the past, doctors were taught to wait at least a year before treating burn and trauma scars, but according to Jill Waibel, MD, "That's really counterintuitive, because the scars get worse. These patients can have horrific, disfiguring, painful contracture scars that form and a lot of our patients are children. We've seen that when you go in early, they need less surgery and less laser treatment."

Laser devices, such as the Lutronic eCO2 laser, originally designed to treat wrinkles and acne scars, are found to have the capability to also improve disfiguring burn scars and other scars, as well as significantly reduce pain in these patients. Jill S. Waibel, MD, world renown Dermatologist, recently completed a clinical trial with Lutronic Aesthetics, proving early scar treatment with lasers is successful and she has been using this approach in practice and with her work on military personnel with battle scars for the last four to five years. Dr. Waibel has also helped many children and people of all ages with burn scars, surgery scars and scars of all types and shares her knowledge with other physicians around the globe.

"I believe we were the first to treat a burn survivor with fractional ablative CO2 in 2011. This is the first randomized control study in severe trauma patients to show early intervention with the Lutronic eCO2 prevents scarring when used within the first 3 months after burn injury. This information could potentially help patients live a better quality of life." Jill S. Waibel, MD

