Nord Anglia Education Students Address The President and Members of The UN General Assembly

HONG KONG, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Students from Nord Anglia Education schools in Asia, Europe, Middle East and North America led discussions about progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs or Global Goals) at a special side-event during the United Nation's (UN) High-Level Political Forum co-hosted by the governments of Bulgaria, Malaysia and Argentina together with UNICEF, Project Everyone and Nord Anglia Education.

Presenting their results from Nord Anglia's Global Challenge this year, students committed to raising awareness and taking action on two different goals each year. Using the World's Largest Lesson, an SDG-focused teaching and learning initiative co-led by UNICEF, students over the last nine monthshave raised awareness of the goals and taken action towardsGoals 2 and 3, which aim to end hunger and improve health and well-being respectively.

At the High-Level Political Forum, students addressed senior representatives from governments, the UN and UNICEF including the President of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Peter Thomson, and UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake.

In their presentation, students emphasised that collaboration, innovation and engagement are key to seeing the Global Goals become reality by 2030. Indira Patel, a student at Dover Court International School, Singapore, commented, "The Global Goals are like a jigsaw puzzle. The more pieces joined together, the more people working on it, the easier the puzzle becomes and the closer you are to achieving the picture."

The presentation represented the work of students in Nord Anglia's 44 schools around the world who have developed projects and solutions in their local communities. For example, students at the British Vietnamese International School, Ho Chi Minh City, raised over US$29,000through an art exhibition to help fundheart operations for children under the age of nine who needed urgent care. At the British International School of Abu Dhabi, students designed an app to encourage young people to be physically active. The app is now being prototyped.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, CEO of Nord Anglia Education, said, "We believe in empowering our students to take action. This year, over 13,000 Nord Anglia students from our 44 schools around the world were actively involved in projects to support the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals, developing innovative solutions leading to meaningful impact in their local communities. We are very proud of our students and think their passion and commitment is an inspiration to us all to make a difference."

Anthony Lake, UNICEF's Executive Director, gave closing remarks stating, "As we, who are just a little older, listen to you-- as we learn from you-- we're inspired not only by your passion and dedication today, but by the responsible, creative and dedicated global citizens you're fast becoming."

Watch an overview of the event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHLkOfjmM48

