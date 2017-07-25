Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market Worth $37.8 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalbiopharmaceutical CMO & CRO (contract manufacturing & research) marketis expected to reach USD 37.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Healthy outlook of biopharmaceuticals and consequent growth in biopharmaceutical pipelines has resulted into lack of adequate capacity and budget constraints. These factors have convinced many traditional drug developers to take advantage of cost-saving benefits associated with contract services. Traditional biopharmaceutical players are observed to choose outsourcing biopharmaceutical manufacturing rather than making an investment of expensive capital in production equipment and hiring skilled labor.

Significant improvement in the services offered by this CMOs/CROs in context to maturity of complex technology is spurring the adoption of these services. In addition, wide acceptance of single-use technology within CMOs/CROs has significantly transformed the CMOs/CROs landscape by enhancing their capabilities and enabling them to develop products at low operating costs.

Outsourcing services are observed to play critical role in overcoming trade barriers for firms. It enables them to make footprints in foreign market where government regulates to secure local employment through domestic production. Furthermore, as a result of growing demand for these services, smaller companies have also begun to expand their non-GMP facilities.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Mammalian cell line-based bioproduction system dominated the share in 2016 in terms of revenue generation

This can be attributed to the presence of substantial number of mammalian-based manufacturing platforms offered by market leaders such as Lonza, Samsung BioLogics, WuXi Biologics

CMOs are providing wide range of services for entire chain of biopharmaceutical manufacturing process, consequently held the largest share

Growing R&D investment in bioproduction is the high impact rendering factor for the growth of CROs

Robust biologics pipeline and high production cost of biologics have contributed to the largest share of biologics outsourcing

Monoclonal antibodies accounted for significant share in 2016 owing to the huge success rate of MAbs for disease treatment

North America is home to large number of biopharmaceutical manufacturing entities, which in turn, have resulted into large share of this region

is home to large number of biopharmaceutical manufacturing entities, which in turn, have resulted into large share of this region Being a lower wage country, China and India are expected to be fastest growing regional market

and are expected to be fastest growing regional market Several global companies are translocating their business to Asia Pacific owing to low manufacturing costs in Asian countries

owing to low manufacturing costs in Asian countries Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Lonza, Samsung BioLogics, Patheon, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. , Inc. are some of the major companies operating in this space

Grand View Research has segmented the global biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market on the basis of source, service, product, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Mammalian Non-mammalian

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Contract Manufacturing Process Development Downstream Upstream Fill & Finish Operations Analytical & QC studies Packaging Contract Research Oncology Inflammation & Immunology Cardiology Neuroscience Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Biologics Monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) Recombinant Proteins Vaccines Antisense, RNAi, & Molecular Therapy Others Biosimilars

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blogs - grandviewresearch.com/blog/biopharmaceutical-cmo-cro-market-size



