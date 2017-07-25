In 2016, the North European country saw the addition of 19 MW of new PV systems. As the Finnish economy seems now to be reviving after several years of stagnation, solar (and especially community solar) may become even more interesting for homeowners and businesses.

According to official statistics, Finland has reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 27 MW, as of the end of December 2016. Most of this capacity, around 19 MW, was installed in 2016 alone, while the remaining installed PV power was deployed between 2014 and 2015.

Last year's new additions are slightly down from the 20 MW that the Finnish solar association Finsolar, which represents academic, industrial and institutional entities interested in promoting solar energy throughout the country, had previously predicted. The association, however, believes that the current installed capacity is larger than what official statistics are showing, and that it has reached around 32 MW.

This growth of the Finnish solar market was the result of the ...

