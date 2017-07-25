Major Sporting Event Night With Magnum FC 2, Featuring Diego Nunes, Carlo Pedersoli and Micol Di Segni

ROME, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On July 22nd, in the magical frame of The Church Palace in Rome, Italy where Magnum FC 2 took place, a fighting event took place where the best national and international combat sports athletes met. The event hosted nine matches of K1, Muay Thai and Sanda and nine of MMA. Friday at The Church Village - now renamed Magnum FC Fighters Village - held the traditional weigh-in ceremony presented by Grant Waterman, an official UFC judge, in the presence of Max Baggio president of Kombat League, and Patrizia Marin CEO of Magnum FC.

Max and Patrizia are now preparing a new season of incredible fights with the international debut of the promotion Made in Italy: "It was a midsummer night's dream come true."

Line-Up of Undercard fights:

Alessio Iafrate vs Gabriele Zoroddu Winner: Alessio Lafrate

vs Gabriele Zoroddu Jacopo Tarantino vs Ivan Naccari Winner: Ivan Naccari

vs Claudio Amoruso vs Mitat Isteri Winner: Claudio Amoruso

vs Mitat Isteri Edoardo Lorenzetti vs Victor Gangan Winner: Edoardo Lorenzetti

vs Andrea Tavoletta vs Morris Masci Winner: Andrea Tavoletta

Ion The real Deal vs Carlo Limitone Winner: Ion The real Deal

Giancarlo Grasselli vs Dasic Milan Winner: Dasic Milan

vs Dasic Milan Samuel Capone vs Antonio Costagliola Wi nner: Antonio Costagliola

vs Marco Manetti vs Danilo Coda Winner: Marco Manetti .

Line-Up of MMA main card included:

Micol di Segni and Anastasjia Gornostaeva Winner: Micol di Segni

and Anastasjia Gornostaeva Carlo Pedersoli vs Pavel Pinzul Winner: Carlo Pedersoli

vs Pavel Pinzul Mauro Cerilli vs Lucasz Parobiec Winner: Mauro Cerilli

vs Lucasz Parobiec Fabio Russo vs Franco De Martiis Winner: Franco De Martiis

vs Franco De Martiis Fabio Scaravilli vs Orlando D'Ambrosio Winner: Orlando d'Ambrosio

vs Orlando D'Ambrosio Ionut-Mihaita Radu vs Diego Nunes Winner: Diego Nunes by K.O. 25 seconds

vs by K.O. 25 seconds Petru Dinca vs Yari Orsini Winner: Yari Orsini

vs Danilo Pastanella vs Marco Bianchi Winner: Marco Bianchi

Andrei Dinca vs Claudio Iancu Winner: Claudio Iancu .

Magnum FC 2 sponsors: Kombat League, Marco Polo Group, The Church Palace, Sevitex, Fonte de' Medici, TopStunt. Grant Waterman has called Magnum FC the most important Italian promotion of combat sports created by the extensive experience of Max Baggio (Kombat League) in the sporting disciplines and Patrizia Marin (Marco Polo Experience) in marketing and brand awareness. Mix martial arts MMA is now trending the fourth sport in USA, thanks to UFC and Conor McGregor. This sport is being followed in Asia and more and more in Europe. In Italy, it's estimated that there are 6 million active followers of MMA fighting.