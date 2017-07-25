Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) is pleased to announce that the drill permit for the 900 acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario has been approved by the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "We are delighted to have received the drill permit approval for our Johnson Cobalt Prospect. With two permits now having been approved, our goal is to get to work as soon as possible on these properties and we currently have more than sufficient cash on hand to undertake the multiple planned work programs that will include drilling. We are very optimistic about the future price of cobalt as demand continues to strengthen and in fact recently the spot price of cobalt reached new nine year highs of $27.90 per pound. Cruz is set to be one of the most active junior cobalt companies in the coming months, with multiple work programs expected to commence in multiple Countries, States and Provinces."

Cruz currently has nine cobalt projects located throughout North America, comprising of four in Ontario, three in British Columbia, one in Idaho and one in Montana. Cruz's four separate Ontario cobalt prospects are all located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt making Cruz one of the single largest land holders in this emerging cobalt district. Cruz's Ontario projects include the 900-acre Coleman Cobalt prospect, the 900-acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect, the 5500-acre Hector Cobalt Prospect and the 1,480-acre Bucke Cobalt Prospect. Our 4935-acre War Eagle Cobalt Prospect in British Columbia covers a past-producing mine.

