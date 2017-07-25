Liquid Handling Systems Market Worth 3.74 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Liquid Handling System Market by Type (Electronic, Automated, Manual), Product (Pipette, Consumables, Workstation, Microplate Dispensers, Burette), Application (Drug Discovery, Genomics, Clinical Diagnostics, Proteomics) & End User - Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.65 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the global growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising demand for high-throughput screening (HTS), increasing focus on data precision and accuracy, and technological innovations to develop novel liquid handling systems.

Pipettes are estimated to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of products, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into pipettes, burettes, consumables, microplate reagent dispensers, microplate washers, liquid handling workstations, software, and other products. The pipettes segment is expected to dominate the global liquid handling systems market in 2017. Efficient performance, reliability, great level of precision, adaptability across multiple applications, and minimal maintenance needs are key drivers increasing the demand for pipettes.

Electronic systems are estimated to command the largest market share in 2017

The liquid handling systems market is segmented by type into electronic systems, automated systems, and manual systems. In 2017, the electronic systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the liquid handling systems market, by type. High accuracy and reproducibility offered by electronic liquid handling systems, coupled with their lower cost compared to automated systems are factors driving its adoption among end users like pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research laboratories, and academic institutes.

North America expected to account for the major share of the market in 2017

Based on region, the liquid handling systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the liquid handling systems market in 2017 on account of growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and higher investments in genomics and proteomics research in the region.

Key players in the liquid handling systems market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Gardner Denver Medical (Germany), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Gilson, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Integra Holding AG (Switzerland), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), Labcyte Inc. (U.S.), BioTek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany), Tomtec, Inc. (U.S.), Hudson Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), and Orochem Technologies Inc. (U.S.).

