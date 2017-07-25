The Talasol Solar PV power plant will be located in Talaván, Cáceres, in the southern region of Extremadura. Israeli solar company Ellomay acquired the project in May.

Spain's General Directorate of Energy policy and Mines has released final authorization for a 300 MW solar power plant that Israel-based solar company Ellomay Ltd. is planning to build in the Spanish municipality of Talaván near Cáceres, in the southern region of Extremadura.

According to the Spanish official journal, the special purpose company that has submitted the project, Talasol Solar, S.L., is complying with the legal, technical and financial requirements to build the facility. Together with the installation of the power plant, the authority has also authorized the construction of a 400/30 kV substation and a 23.7 km-long 400/30 ...

