

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production expanded in May after easing for two consecutive months, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



Industrial output grew 4.3 percent in May from April, when output fell 0.5 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial production logged a double-digit growth of 13.7 percent, following a 2.2 percent drop in April. This was the biggest growth in 9 months.



At the same time, industrial turnover gained 1.5 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to a 0.4 percent fall in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, turnover advanced 7.6 percent in May, the fastest in five months. This was followed by a 4.1 percent increase in April.



