

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate decreased for the fifth straight month in June, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The registered jobless rate fell to 7.1 percent in June from 7.4 percent in May. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 1.1 million in June from 1.2 million in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.39 million.



