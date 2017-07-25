CiteScore Shines a Spotlight on High-quality Journals Neglected by Other Metrics

AMSTERDAM, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier'sCiteScore' is currently the only metric for more than 200 top-quality academic journals from numerous renowned publishers that guides them in their exceptional work. Metrics are an important tool to determine editorial choices when editing research journals and managing their role in their respective fields.

Analysis by Elsevier, a global information analytics company specializing in science and health, has found 216 journals from 70 publishing houses in the top 10% of the most-cited journals in their subject category with no critical journal metric other than CiteScore. CiteScore is the only fast and readily available metric to allow these journals to be recognized as highly-influential publications.

"Transparent, quick and up-to-date journal metrics are critical for editors to manage their journals, for authors when submitting research articles, and for librarians when making purchasing decisions," said Philippe Terheggen, Managing Director for Elsevier's Journal Business. "As the only metrics these high-quality journals have, CiteScore is providing a very valuable service to help raise their profile."

Each of the 216 journals have been published 45 times or more in the past three years. Taylor and Francis is the publishing house with the highest number of journals in the top 10% for their subject areas that only benefit from a CiteScore, Elsevier is second (28 journals) and Springer Nature third (20 journals). A full list of publishers and the number of journals is included below.

Publishing house Number of Journals with CiteScore as only critical metric Taylor & Francis 49 Elsevier 28 Springer Nature 20 Wiley-Blackwell 13 Emerald 10 OUP 8 SAGE 7 MDPI Open Access Publishing 6 Brill 5 Dove Medical Press 4 Johns Hopkins University Press 3 Duke University Press 2 IEEE 2 Indiana University Press 2 Wolters Kluwer Health 2 Ain Shams University 1 Alexandria University 1 American Academy of Religion 1 American School of Classical Studies 1 ASCE 1 BMJ 1 Bureau of Applied Research in Anthropology 1 Cairo University 1 Cambridge University Press 1 Conference of Socialist Economists 1 Editorial Committee of the Journal of Roman Archaeology 1 Editura Universitatea Alexendru Ion Cuza 1 Epidemiology Program Office 1 European Respiratory Society 1 F. Steiner 1 F.J.E. Woodbridge: W.T. Bush 1 Faculty of 1000 Ltd 1 Frontiers Research Foundation 1 Hanyang University 1 Hindawi 1 Infopress 1 Intellect Publishers 1 International Artificial Intelligence in Education Society 1 King Saud University 1 Mathematics Education Research Group of Australasia 1 Medieval Academy of America 1 Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cultural and Scientific Relations Division 1 Modern Humanities Research Association 1 Modern Language Association of America (PMLA) 1 National Council of Teachers of English 1 Ohio State University Press 1 Omohundro Institute of Early American History and Culture 1 Oral History Association 1 PAREOnline 1 Penerbit Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia 1 Renaissance Society of America 1 Research Society for Victorian Periodicals 1 Routledge 1 School of Humanities and Communication Arts, University of Western Sydney 1 Science Press 1 Society of Biblical Literature and Exegesis 1 Society of Manufacturing Engineers 1 Theological Studies, Inc. 1 U.S. National Center for Health Statistics 1 Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha 1 Universidad de La Rioja 1 Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia 1 University of California Press 1 University of Chicago Press 1 University of Michigan Press 1 University of Windsor 1 Urban Planning Institute of the Republic of Slovenia 1 Walter de Gruyter 1 West Virginia University 1 Wydawnictwo Uniwersytetu 1

CiteScore metrics were launched in December 2016 in response to academia's call for metrics that provide a broader, more transparent view of an academic journal's citation impact. CiteScore metrics are part of a basket of metrics available on Scopus (including journal, author, institutional, and article-level metrics), supporting a holistic view of research performance. Scopus is the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature: scientific journals, books, conference proceedings and trade publications.

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.http://www.elsevier.com

