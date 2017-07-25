LOS ANGELES, CA and LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Lieberman Software Corporation today announced its latest technology integration with VeriClouds. The new solution detects and stops the use of stolen credentials in corporate and government environments. The announcement was made at Black Hat USA 2017, where Lieberman Software is an exhibitor in booth # 960.

The two companies previously issued an integration that prevents Lieberman Software's Privileged Identity Management solution from being accessed with compromised credentials. Now, with this new integration, Lieberman RED Account Reset Management operates with VeriClouds CredVerify to block users from logging in with known compromised credentials that are available on the dark web.

"We're excited to release our latest product integration with VeriClouds," said Philip Lieberman, President and CEO of Lieberman Software. "The VeriClouds service harvests the dark web to find compromised credentials that are easily available to nation-state attackers and cyber criminals. If a user of our RED Account Reset Management product attempts to log into a workstation or server with one of these known compromised credentials, the login can be blocked until the password is reset."

Providing Secure Access to Sensitive Systems

RED Account Reset Management is a self-service Windows Password Reset tool for highly sensitive government and commercial environments. Users confirm their identities against a set of relational databases and then update their own passwords without IT involvement.

When a user attempts to reset a password with the RED Account Reset Management and VeriClouds integration, VeriClouds checks the entered userid and password against its database of more than six billion known compromised credentials. If a compromised credential is identified, the reset attempt is blocked until a secure password is used.

"The transformation of risk insight into an intelligence driven IAM system is an evolution for most organizations," said Steve Tout, CEO of VeriClouds. "It is one that must be realized for IAM programs to deliver more value to the business. Seeing Lieberman RED Account Reset Management protect Windows environments from the risk of known compromised credentials is a milestone we will celebrate."

For more information on RED Account Reset Management see https://liebsoft.com/red-account-reset-management/.

About VeriClouds

VeriClouds is a credential verification services company helping organizations detect compromised credentials before hackers do, using the same data attackers do, proactively monitoring the dark web and systematically reducing user-centric risk. VeriClouds provides the best approach for eliminating the biggest cause of massive data breaches, the weak and/or stolen password. VeriClouds was founded in 2014 by Rui Wang, a former security researcher at Microsoft with a PhD in cyber security, and Stan Bounev, a successful entrepreneur with over 16 years of corporate and startup experience. VeriClouds has built one of the largest and most secure commercially available databases of known compromised credentials collected from the dark web and diverse data sources using privacy preserving principles and strong encryption. For more information see https://www.vericlouds.com/.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit https://liebsoft.com or our blog www.identityweek.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft or LinkedIn.

