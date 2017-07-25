Personal Finance Software Market Key Vendors are Quicken, YNAB and BUXFER Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Personal finance software market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of mobile applications. The increasing reach of mobile networks has led to an increased penetration of mobile phones. Thus, the adoption of mobile communication services in rural areas has increased significantly. This encourages the organizations to adopt mobile collaboration services that will help in increasing the profitability of their business. In addition, the availability of low-cost handsets is accelerating the adoption of mobile phones among people.

According to the personal finance software market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing dependency on the Internet. One of the key drivers of this market is the increased use of the Internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations. People tend to post personal information on the Internet as Internet penetration is growing worldwide. Further, companies are offering storage services on the cloud, which is leading to the storage of critical information on the web. Moreover, banks and payment card companies are enabling customers to make transactions, such as online transactions and payments, using the Internet. Although online methods have benefits over traditional methods, they come with high-security risks. Personal finance software helps to keep track of such transactions and manage the money flow.

The following companies as the key players in the global personal finance software market: Quicken, The Infinite Kind, YNAB, and BUXFER. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Alzex software, Microsoft, Doxo, Personal Capital, Money Dashboard, Prosper Funding, PocketSmith, CountAbout, Finicity, Moneyspire, CoinKeeper, BankTree Software, NCH Software, Easy Life, and MechCAD Software.

Global Personal Finance Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal finance software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the installations of personal finance software, which are downloaded as mobile applications or on a computer system.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of open-source solutions. Open-source software is posing a serious threat to the market because of technological developments. The global personal finance software market is witnessing increased adoption of open-source personal finance software solutions. Most of the small-scale enterprises and individual users worldwide have low capital and cannot invest in expensive personal finance software solutions. Hence, they adopt open-source solutions to manage their business operations and day-to-day expenditure with no capital investment. It tends to be an extremely economical solution for organizations with limited resources and expertise at their disposal.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Digital Asset Management Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast the global DAM market to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% during the period 2017-2021. This market research report identifies suppliers like Adobe, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Dell EMC, HP, and IBM to be the key vendors in the global digital asset management market. The other prominent vendors in digital asset management market include ADAM Software, Adgistics, Adnovate, Aetopia, Amazon, AssetBank, BrandWizard, Brandworkz, Bynder, Canto, Celum, ConceptShare, DMX, DuraSpace, Entermedia, Extensis, Filecamp, FotoWare, Genus, Globaledit, Google, GRR System, Digizuite, Hyland, MediaBeacon, MediaSilo, MediaValet, MerlinOne, Microsoft, North Plains Systems, Nuxeo, OpenText, Picturepark, Pixfolia, ResourceSpace, Saepio, WebDAM, Widen.

The global DAM market is highly fragmented and is seeing a growing number of mergers and acquisitions within the digital content space. For instance, during June 2015, Adobe acquired Mixamo, a company that enables designers to create and customize a range of high-quality 3D characters and animations. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/799219-global-digital-asset-management-market-2017-2021.html .

