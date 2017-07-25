Proton Therapy Systems Market Size to Reach $2.88 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalproton therapy systems marketis expected to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by increasing number of proton therapy centers, rising number of cancer cases, and growing investments by hospitals to establish these centers.

Growing funds & investments by hospitals, manufacturers, and private investors are also contributing to the growth of this market. For instance, in August 2015, Mevion Medical Systems (U.S.) raised USD 200 million in an equity funding led by HOPU Investments (China) and YuanMing Capital (China). These funds are likely to be used for development of technologically advanced and low-cost products. Furthermore, governments across various geographies are including budgets for establishment of these centers. For instance, in July 2015, the state government of Victoria included nearly AUD 2 million (USD 1.53 million) to develop a National Centre for Proton Beam Therapy at the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre (VCCC). The new center is expected to offer treatment to the patients in Australia.

In addition, rapid increase in the number of cancer cases globally is anticipated to bolster market growth during the forecast period. According to American Cancer Society, an estimated 1,688,780 new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. and this disorder is likely to cause nearly 600,920 deaths in 2017. Furthermore, according toThe Lancet,the number of women diagnosed with breast tumors is estimated to reach 3.2 million by 2030, which is almost double of 1.7 million in 2015.

Favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S and European countries and rising cancer-related healthcare expenditure in emerging nations is likely to propel the global market. In addition, decreasing cost of proton therapy, increasing awareness, and rising adoption are expected to boost demand for these systems during the forecast period. However, high costs involved in the establishment of these centers and lack of reimbursement in emerging nations is likely to restrain growth in the coming years.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Proton Therapy Systems Market Analysis By Product (Equipment, Services), By Type (Single-Room Systems, Multiroom Systems), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/proton-therapy-systems-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The equipment segment held majority of the revenue share in 2016 due to rise in the number of contracts for establishment of proton therapy centers

North America dominated the global market owing to strong reimbursement framework and high adoption of this therapy

Some of the key players areMevion Medical Systems; IBA, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.; Advanced Oncotherapy plc; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Hitachi, Ltd.; and Mitsubishi Corporation.

The single-room systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2025.

Grand View Research has segmented the proton therapy systems market on the basis of product, type, and region:

Proton Therapy Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Equipment Services

Proton Therapy Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Single-Room Systems Multi-Room Systems

Proton Therapy Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



