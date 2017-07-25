Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announces a binding offer from Fareva for a 10-year global agreement for the manufacture and supply of own beauty brands and private label products, including products for sale in the USA. The proposed agreement will create a partnership to provide Walgreens Boots Alliance with a core multinational manufacturing and development resource, enabling the company to accelerate its global product strategy.

Under the terms of the offer, Fareva will take ownership of BCM, Walgreens Boots Alliance's contract manufacturing business, which operates factories in the UK, France and Germany.

Fareva manufactures in 11 countries, including the USA, and has significant research and development capabilities.

The proposed agreement, which is subject to Works Council consultation and regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2017.

Notes to Editors:

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise.

The company was created through the combination of Walgreens and Alliance Boots in December 2014, bringing together two leading companies with iconic brands, complementary geographic footprints, shared values and a heritage of trusted health care services through pharmaceutical wholesaling and community pharmacy care, dating back more than 100 years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is the largest retail pharmacy, health and daily living destination across the USA and Europe. Walgreens Boots Alliance and the companies in which it has equity method investments together have a presence in more than 25* countries and employ more than 400,000* people. The company is a global leader in pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing retail and, together with the companies in which it has equity method investments, has over 13,200* stores in 11* countries as well as one of the largest global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks, with over 390* distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000** pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year in more than 20* countries. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the world's largest purchasers of prescription drugs and many other health and wellbeing products.

The company's portfolio of retail and business brands includes Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, as well as increasingly global health and beauty product brands such as No7, Botanics, Liz Earle and Soap Glory.

In October 2016 Walgreens Boots Alliance received the United Nations Foundation Global Leadership Award for its commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The company also ranks No. 1 in the Food and Drug Stores industry of Fortune magazine's 2017 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

As of 31 August 2016, using publicly available information for AmerisourceBergen.

** For 12 months ending 31 August 2016, using publicly available information for AmerisourceBergen.

(WBA-GEN)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not historical including, without limitation, those regarding the offer from Fareva for a 10-year global agreement, including the terms, timing, consummation and effects thereof, and any estimates of future financial and operating performance, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "pending," "potential", "likely," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "can," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "goal," "continue," "synergy," "on track," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "possible," "assume," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including those associated with the terms, timing, consummation and effects of such proposed long term global supply agreement with Fareva, including the risk that the agreement may not be completed due to one or more closing conditions not being satisfied or waived, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed agreement, outcome of legal and regulatory matters, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination, cross-termination or modification of any of our contractual obligations, the amount of costs, fees, expenses and charges incurred in connection with strategic transactions, changes in management's assumptions, the risks associated with governance and control matters, changes in market and regulatory conditions, and those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending 31 August 2016 and our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended 31 May 2017, each of which is incorporated herein by reference, and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

