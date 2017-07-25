EDHEC-Risk Institute: ERI Scientific Beta announces senior appointments

ERI Scientific Beta, the smart beta index provider offshoot of EDHEC-Risk Institute, today announced a series of senior appointments to its executive teams in Boston, London and Nice.

Patrick Bielstein, PhD , has joined ERI Scientific Beta in London as Senior Quantitative Equity Analyst. Patrick Bielstein holds a PhD from the Technical University of the Munich School of Management and based his research on quantitative investment strategies. He also has a Master's degree from the University of Mannheim in Germany in the field of Finance and Econometrics. During his PhD studies, Patrick and his co-authors published three working papers, which were presented at international conferences in France, Sweden, the USA and Great Britain.

Alexander Channing has joined ERI Scientific Beta as Product Specialist North America. Based in the Boston office, Alexander will support the North American business development team in charge of commercialising the Scientific Beta indices. Alexander Channing began his career with Barclays Capital and then joined UBS Securities New York to work in quantitative investment strategies. He worked latterly as CTA/portfolio manager and index specialist at ETF Securities, where he presented systematic multi-factor strategies to institutional clients. Alexander Channing holds a Master's degree in Applied Mathematics from the London School of Economics.

Kumar Gautam has been appointed Senior Quantitative Analyst/Head of Client Services Calculations in Nice. Kumar Gautam joined EDHEC-Risk Institute in 2012, having previously worked as a financial journalist in India. He holds an MSc in Finance from EDHEC Business School and a diploma for graduates in mathematics from the University of London International Programs (London School of Economics).

Vania Schleef has been appointed Deputy Head of Client Services in charge of client expertise. Based in the Nice office, she was previously Senior Client and Support Executive. Following initial experience with Moody's Investors Service in London and Milan, Vania Schleef joined EDHEC-Risk Institute as business relationship manager in 2009. Vania Schleef holds an MBA from Pace University, Lubin Graduate School of Business in New York and a Master's in Management from Grenoble Ecole de Management in France.

Cédric Soavi has been appointed Deputy Director of Operations with ERI Scientific Beta in Nice. Cedric Soavi has been working with ERI Scientific Beta since March 2014, having previously worked as front office support team manager/index tracking analyst at BNP Paribas for some seven years. His experience lies in corporate action processing in the context of an index replicator. He graduated from ISC Paris Business School with an MSc in Finance.

As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk Institute has set up ERI Scientific Beta. ERI Scientific Beta is an original initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated risks.

ERI Scientific Beta, 1 George Street, #07-02, Singapore 049145. For further information, please contact: contact@scientificbeta.com (mailto:contact@scientificbeta.com), Web: www.scientificbeta.com (http://www.scientificbeta.com).

