2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards Finalists Announced

LONDON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Winners will be revealed 14 November 2017

Over 140 of Britain's leading businesses, business leaders and social enterprises, of all sizes and disciplines, have today been revealed as finalists for the 2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards. Some of the shortlisted finalists include Gatwick Airport, Neal's Yard Remedies, Virgin Wines, Danone, Anglian Water, Missguided and New World Trading Company.

The finalists represent categories including The Amazon Digital Business of the Year, The Samsung Innovation Award, The Duke of York New Entrepreneur of the Year and The Lloyds Bank Mid-Market Business of the Year.

The finalists were chosen from the hundreds of businesses that entered or were nominated across 18 award categories. They will now prepare for live presentations to an expert judging panel who will decide the overall winners.

Helen Cooper, Managing Director of Neal Yards Remedies said, "Ethics and sustainability have always been at the heart of everything we do at Neal's Yard Remedies, and we're so honoured and excited to be shortlisted for the Sustainablility Award this year."

Lisa Sohanpal, CEO of Nom Nom foods said, "These prestigious awards are an example of the incredible support businesses receive in Britain in recognition of their hard work, tenacity and achievements that entrepreneurs have made. The awards adds credibility to the company profile, boosts brand awareness and encourages entrepreneurs to keep on going no matter what. We are thrilled to have made the shortlist and already celebrating this milestone."

Continuing the celebration of Best of British Ambition, this year's prestigious award ceremony will take place on Tuesday 14th November 2017, at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, where the winners will be revealed.

Conor McGinn MP recently hosted a reception for the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards at the House of Lords. This enabled finalists to meet fellow entrants, the National Business Awards Advisory Board members, judges (who they will present to in September) and sponsors of each category.

Tim Hinton, Managing Director, Mid Markets and SME Banking, Lloyds Banking Group said, "The National Business Awards showcase the very best of British business. Lloyds Banking Group is pleased to sponsor these prestigious awards for the third year running, reflecting our support for businesses of all types and sizes. Congratulations to all of the finalists, who should be extremely proud of their achievements so far, and I wish every one of them the best of luck in the competition."

Tom Broughton, Group Brand Director of the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards said: "Given the economic uncertainty over the past year, it is inspiring more than ever to see British businesses prosper. Through a thorough and comprehensive judging process, this year's selected finalists demonstrate exceptional quality and diversity across a range of business sectors within the UK. We are now looking forward to the next step of the process and meeting some of the finalists face-to-face."

The National Business Award Finalists are:

Amazon Digital Business of the Year

The Workplace Depot Bingham Cornerstone London EdPlace London Green Man Gaming London WUNDER2 London Laundryheap London Missguided Manchester ORIIUM Consulting Wetherby MoveGB Miadenhead Property Partner London Zopa London

The Duke of York New Entrepreneur of the Year

Bloom and Wild London Comma Group Warwick Envirosolar Chelmsford (Josh Gill) Everflow Limited Castle Eden Gamely Ltd Brighton Light Purpose Living Isleworth Nom Noms World Food London The Cheeky Panda Ltd Shenfield WeFiFo Horsham Well & Truly London

The Howard Kennedy Employer of the Year

Alderman Tooling Ltd Plymouth Anglian Water Huntingdon Fleet Mortgages Ltd Fleet Instinctif Partners London Kare Plus Franchising Ltd Telford Palletforce Haywards Heath La Fosse Associates London New World Trading Company Knutsford Simply Business London Thomas International Marlow

Lloyds Bank Exporter of the Year Award

Clifton Packaging Group Ltd Leicester Cocofina Eastcote Durbin London J&C Joel Sowerby Bridge M Squared Glasgow Jeunvie London Osprey Europe Ltd Poole Pricecheck International Brand Trading Sheffield Vision Support Services Blackburn

The Lloyds Bank Mid-Market Business of the Year

Accesso Technology Group plc Twyford La Fosse Associates London ADEY Professional Heating Solutions Cirencester ZPG Plc London New World Trading Company Knutsford Spark Energy Selkirk Treatt plc Bury St Edmunds Wilcox Limousines Chalfont St Peter iomart Glasgow XLN London

The Lloyds Bank New Business of the Year

Comma Group Warwick Cornerstone London Everflow Limited Castle Eden Green Frog Development Solutions Dursley, Gloucestershire InfoTrack London LeadStream UK Fareham Nutcracker Agency Ltd Sutton Signal London Strategi Solutions Group Ltd Newcastle under Lyme The Green Energy Advice Bureau South Shields

The Lloyds Bank Positive Social Impact Award

Ashley Community Housing Bristol Aspire Housing Newcastle under Lyme Danone London Novus Property Solutions Leeds Kare Plus Franchising Ltd Telford Company Shop London Patron Capital London RoundTable Global London War Child London Wellfair2Work Limited London

The Lloyds Bank Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year

Aish Technologies Poole Dayinsure Cheshire Joe's Gourmet Foods Limited London ORIIUM Consulting Wetherby Pet Brands Birstall Q5 Partners London SDS Limited Biddisham Skinnydip London London Epicurean Dairy UK Ltd London UK Healthcare Corporation Ltd Manchester

The Samsung Innovation Award

AKW Droitwich Spa Concrete Canvas Ltd. Pontypridd Epos Now Norwich Gatwick Airport Ltd Crawley Iconic Digital Marketing Consultants Ltd London ADEY Professional Heating Solutions Cirencester Paymentsense London The Grand Appeal Bristol Xero London XLN London

The Vonage Nexmo Business Enabler of the Year

Altia Solutions Limited Glasgow Avalara Europe Brighton AVN Chesterfield Volo Commerce London Close Brothers Retail Finance London Gatwick Airport Ltd Crawley Give A Grad A Go London Mobysoft Manchester DCSL Software Verney Junction Radius Payment Solutions Crewe

The Smith and Williamson Scale-Up Business of the Year

ActiveOps Reading ClearScore London Captify London Heck Food Kirklington Kinesis Ltd St Neots Opus Energy Oxford Perkbox London RateSetter London RationalFX London Shopper Media Group London

The Customer Focus Award

Epos Now Norwich Virgin Wines Norwich Verdant Leisure Ltd Wooburn Town UKFast Manchester Gatwick Airport Ltd Crawley DPD UK Birmingham ThirdWay London Travel Counsellors Manchester Paymentsense London Xero London

The Business Award for Sustainability sponsored by The Grichan Partnership

G&P Group Holdings Ltd Leamington Spa MINICLIPPER LOGISTICS Leighton Buzzard English Tea Shop London Neal's Yard Remedies London Company Shop & Community Shop London BESPOKE TEXTILES London

The Inflexion Entrepreneur of the Year

Chris Brady, Andy Lawler and Dave Starkey of Acro Aircraft Seating Crawley Annabel Karmel of Karmel Foods Ltd London Mark Thompson of GBUK Group Ltd North Duffield Steve Carter of Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd Winchester Andy Lothian of Insights Learning & Developmnet Dundee Hugh Griffiths of Inzpire Farnborough Graeme Malcolm of M Squared Glasgow Chris Morling of money.co.uk Cirencester Bill Holmes of Radius Payment Solutions Crewe Dale Bilson of SDL Chilwell Amelia Harvey of The Collective London Clive Sykes of Sykes Cottages Chester

