sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,772 Euro		+0,006
+0,78 %
WKN: 871784 ISIN: GB0008706128 Ticker-Symbol: LLD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,775
0,777
13:12
0,775
0,777
13:09
25.07.2017 | 12:06
(11 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards Finalists Announced

LONDON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Visit www.nationalbusinessawards.co.uk for all finalists

- Winners will be revealed 14 November 2017

Over 140 of Britain's leading businesses, business leaders and social enterprises, of all sizes and disciplines, have today been revealed as finalists for the 2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards. Some of the shortlisted finalists include Gatwick Airport, Neal's Yard Remedies, Virgin Wines, Danone, Anglian Water, Missguided and New World Trading Company.

The finalists represent categories including The Amazon Digital Business of the Year, The Samsung Innovation Award, The Duke of York New Entrepreneur of the Year and The Lloyds Bank Mid-Market Business of the Year.

The finalists were chosen from the hundreds of businesses that entered or were nominated across 18 award categories. They will now prepare for live presentations to an expert judging panel who will decide the overall winners.

Helen Cooper, Managing Director of Neal Yards Remedies said, "Ethics and sustainability have always been at the heart of everything we do at Neal's Yard Remedies, and we're so honoured and excited to be shortlisted for the Sustainablility Award this year."

Lisa Sohanpal, CEO of Nom Nom foods said, "These prestigious awards are an example of the incredible support businesses receive in Britain in recognition of their hard work, tenacity and achievements that entrepreneurs have made. The awards adds credibility to the company profile, boosts brand awareness and encourages entrepreneurs to keep on going no matter what. We are thrilled to have made the shortlist and already celebrating this milestone."

Continuing the celebration of Best of British Ambition, this year's prestigious award ceremony will take place on Tuesday 14th November 2017, at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, where the winners will be revealed.

Conor McGinn MP recently hosted a reception for the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards at the House of Lords. This enabled finalists to meet fellow entrants, the National Business Awards Advisory Board members, judges (who they will present to in September) and sponsors of each category.

Tim Hinton, Managing Director, Mid Markets and SME Banking, Lloyds Banking Group said, "The National Business Awards showcase the very best of British business. Lloyds Banking Group is pleased to sponsor these prestigious awards for the third year running, reflecting our support for businesses of all types and sizes. Congratulations to all of the finalists, who should be extremely proud of their achievements so far, and I wish every one of them the best of luck in the competition."

Tom Broughton, Group Brand Director of the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards said: "Given the economic uncertainty over the past year, it is inspiring more than ever to see British businesses prosper. Through a thorough and comprehensive judging process, this year's selected finalists demonstrate exceptional quality and diversity across a range of business sectors within the UK. We are now looking forward to the next step of the process and meeting some of the finalists face-to-face."

Visit http://www.nationalbusinessawards.co.uk for a full list of all finalists or for details on how to attend the event.

The National Business Award Finalists are:

Amazon Digital Business of the Year 

The Workplace Depot      Bingham
    Cornerstone              London
    EdPlace                  London
    Green Man Gaming         London
    WUNDER2                  London
    Laundryheap              London
    Missguided               Manchester
    ORIIUM Consulting        Wetherby
    MoveGB                   Miadenhead
    Property Partner         London
    Zopa                     London

The Duke of York New Entrepreneur of the Year 

Bloom and Wild               London
    Comma Group                  Warwick
    Envirosolar                  Chelmsford
    (Josh Gill) Everflow Limited Castle Eden
    Gamely Ltd                   Brighton
    Light Purpose Living         Isleworth
    Nom Noms World Food          London
    The Cheeky Panda Ltd         Shenfield
    WeFiFo                       Horsham
    Well & Truly                 London

The Howard Kennedy Employer of the Year 

Alderman Tooling Ltd      Plymouth
    Anglian Water             Huntingdon
    Fleet Mortgages Ltd       Fleet
    Instinctif Partners       London
    Kare Plus Franchising Ltd Telford
    Palletforce               Haywards Heath
    La Fosse Associates       London
    New World Trading Company Knutsford
    Simply Business           London
    Thomas International      Marlow

Lloyds Bank Exporter of the Year Award 

Clifton Packaging Group Ltd     Leicester
    Cocofina                        Eastcote
    Durbin                          London
    J&C Joel                        Sowerby Bridge
    M Squared                       Glasgow
    Jeunvie                         London
    Osprey Europe Ltd               Poole
    Pricecheck International
    Brand Trading                   Sheffield
    Vision Support Services         Blackburn

The Lloyds Bank Mid-Market Business of the Year 

Accesso Technology Group plc    Twyford
    La Fosse Associates             London
    ADEY Professional Heating
    Solutions                       Cirencester
    ZPG Plc                         London
    New World Trading Company       Knutsford
    Spark Energy                    Selkirk
    Treatt plc                      Bury St Edmunds
    Wilcox Limousines               Chalfont St Peter
    iomart                          Glasgow
    XLN                             London

The Lloyds Bank New Business of the Year 

Comma Group                     Warwick
    Cornerstone                     London
    Everflow Limited                Castle Eden
    Green Frog Development
    Solutions                       Dursley, Gloucestershire
    InfoTrack                       London
    LeadStream UK                   Fareham
    Nutcracker Agency Ltd           Sutton
    Signal                          London
    Strategi Solutions Group Ltd    Newcastle under Lyme
    The Green Energy Advice Bureau  South Shields

The Lloyds Bank Positive Social Impact Award 

Ashley Community Housing  Bristol
    Aspire Housing            Newcastle under Lyme
    Danone                    London
    Novus Property Solutions  Leeds
    Kare Plus Franchising Ltd Telford
    Company Shop              London
    Patron Capital            London
    RoundTable Global         London
    War Child                 London
    Wellfair2Work Limited     London

The Lloyds Bank Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year 

Aish Technologies             Poole
    Dayinsure                     Cheshire
    Joe's Gourmet Foods Limited   London
    ORIIUM Consulting             Wetherby
    Pet Brands                    Birstall
    Q5 Partners                   London
    SDS Limited                   Biddisham
    Skinnydip London              London
    Epicurean Dairy UK Ltd        London
    UK Healthcare Corporation Ltd Manchester

The Samsung Innovation Award 

AKW                             Droitwich Spa
    Concrete Canvas Ltd.            Pontypridd
    Epos Now                        Norwich
    Gatwick Airport Ltd             Crawley
    Iconic Digital Marketing
    Consultants Ltd                 London
    ADEY Professional Heating
    Solutions                       Cirencester
    Paymentsense                    London
    The Grand Appeal                Bristol
    Xero                            London
    XLN                             London

The Vonage Nexmo Business Enabler of the Year 

Altia Solutions Limited       Glasgow
    Avalara Europe                Brighton
    AVN                           Chesterfield
    Volo Commerce                 London
    Close Brothers Retail Finance London
    Gatwick Airport Ltd           Crawley
    Give A Grad A Go              London
    Mobysoft                      Manchester
    DCSL Software                 Verney Junction
    Radius Payment Solutions      Crewe

The Smith and Williamson Scale-Up Business of the Year 

ActiveOps                Reading
    ClearScore               London
    Captify                  London
    Heck Food                Kirklington
    Kinesis Ltd              St Neots
    Opus Energy              Oxford
    Perkbox                  London
    RateSetter               London
    RationalFX               London
    Shopper Media Group      London

The Customer Focus Award 

Epos Now                 Norwich
    Virgin Wines             Norwich
    Verdant Leisure Ltd      Wooburn Town
    UKFast                   Manchester
    Gatwick Airport Ltd      Crawley
    DPD UK                   Birmingham
    ThirdWay                 London
    Travel Counsellors       Manchester
    Paymentsense             London
    Xero                     London

The Business Award for Sustainability sponsored by The Grichan Partnership 

G&P Group Holdings Ltd        Leamington Spa
    MINICLIPPER LOGISTICS         Leighton Buzzard
    English Tea Shop              London
    Neal's Yard Remedies          London
    Company Shop & Community Shop London
    BESPOKE TEXTILES              London

The Inflexion Entrepreneur of the Year 

Chris Brady, Andy Lawler and Dave
    Starkey of Acro Aircraft Seating      Crawley
    Annabel Karmel of Karmel Foods Ltd    London
    Mark Thompson of GBUK Group Ltd       North Duffield
    Steve Carter of Hawk-Eye
    Innovations Ltd                       Winchester
    Andy Lothian of Insights
    Learning & Developmnet                Dundee
    Hugh Griffiths of Inzpire             Farnborough
    Graeme Malcolm of M Squared           Glasgow
    Chris Morling of money.co.uk          Cirencester
    Bill Holmes of Radius
    Payment Solutions                     Crewe
    Dale Bilson of SDL                    Chilwell
    Amelia Harvey of The Collective       London
    Clive Sykes of Sykes Cottages         Chester

About the National Business Awards
Open to organisations of all sizes from all sectors across the UK, the National Business Awards is the UK's most prestigious independent business recognition platform with its particular emphasis on excellence, innovation and ethical business. Now in its 16th year, the National Business Awards connects the nations' professionals through its annual awards ceremony; year-round thought leadership and round table events; and is UBM plc's flagship awards programme. Visit http://www.nationalbusinessawards.co.uk for further information or follow us on Twitter @businessawards.

About UBM EMEA
The National Business Awards is organised by UBM EMEA. UBM plc is a leading global events-led marketing services and communications company. We help businesses do business, bringing the world's buyers and sellers together at events, online and in print. Our 3,500 staff in more than 20 countries are organised into specialist teams which serve commercial and professional communities, helping them to do business and their markets to work effectively and efficiently. Running over 350 events per year UBM is the second largest exhibitions organiser globally and the biggest commercial organiser in the US, mainland China, India and Malaysia.



© 2017 PR Newswire