

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded from three days of losses on Tuesday, with firmer commodity prices, deal-making news and a slew of solid earnings updates buoying investor sentiment ahead of a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve starting later in the day.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.7 percent at 381.75 in late opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower on Monday to hit two-week lows.



The German DAX was moving up 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index was gaining 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.9 percent.



Banks were broadly higher after ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said a substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to gradually build up and support headline inflation. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and UniCredit climbed 1-2 percent.



British property developer Segro soared 4.5 percent on reporting a rise in first-half pretax profit.



Similarly, business media group Informa jumped 6.5 percent after posting positive first-half results.



Jimmy Choo shares rallied 17 percent after U.S. retailer Michael Kors agreed to buy the British fashion house for $1.2 billion.



German-based technology firm Aixtron rose over 1 percent after narrowing its first-half loss.



On the flip side, Dutch paints maker Akzo Nobel lost 1 percent after its second-quarter profit missed forecasts.



In economic releases, a gauge of German business confidence rose to 116 in July, survey results from Ifo Institute showed. The score was forecast to fall to 114.9 from June's initially estimated value of 115.1.



France's manufacturing sentiment index came in at 109 in July, the same as in June. Economists had forecast the score to remain at June's initially estimated value of 108.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX