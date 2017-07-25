

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.21 billion, or $1.38 per share. This was higher than $1.09 billion, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $7.42 billion. This was up from $7.06 billion last year.



EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $7.42 Bln vs. $7.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX