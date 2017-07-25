Global Wind Turbine Casting Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2025 - Growing Demand for Electricity on Account of Fast Urbanization & Industrialization

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Wind Turbine Casting Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.51 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends in the market include, growing demand for electricity on account of fast urbanization and industrialization, advantageous government policies, recent technological developments of wind turbine casting and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application, the market is categorized into onshore, offshore and other applications. By type, the market is segmented into vertical axis and horizontal axis.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Current Trends:



Growing demand for electricity on account of fast urbanization and industrialization



Advantageous government policies



Recent technological developments of wind turbine casting

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd

General Electric

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation

Comverge, Inc.

Opower, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc

Enernoc Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Honeywell International, Inc.

ThinkEco Inc.

Nest Labs, Inc.

EnergyHub, Inc.



