sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,605 Euro		-0,001
-0,16 %
WKN: A14V42 ISIN: CA65106Q1081 Ticker-Symbol: 7C9 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWCASTLE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEWCASTLE GOLD LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,606
0,628
13:07
0,606
0,629
13:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEWCASTLE GOLD LTD
NEWCASTLE GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWCASTLE GOLD LTD0,605-0,16 %