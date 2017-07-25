Global Cutting Edge Wellness Culinary Trends Report 2017: Leverage the Long-Term Drivers that are Truly Propelling Food Industry Trends

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cutting Edge Wellness: Culinary Trend Tracking Series" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Culinary Trend Tracking Series (CuTTS) is the essential source for tracking culinary trends and opportunities in the restaurant, foodservice, retail prepared foods, and packaged food and beverage sectors.

This report series supports the menu and food manufacturing innovation of executives, strategists, chefs, and food research professionals in R&D/product development, market and consumer insights, brand management, and trade and consumer marketing.

Health food ingredients common to counter-culture diets of the 1960s and 70s, the likes of which fill recipe lists in the Moosewood restaurant cookbooks, are back in vogue and redefining what wellness means for new generations.



This report analyzes food trends related to:



- Reaction to overly processed food

- Interest in getting closer to the land and food production methods, animal welfare

- Diet and lifestyle taking global and environmental politics into consideration



We discuss these and other related trends as they apply to the culinary, foodservice, and food retail markets across four stages of influence:



- Stage 1: Adaptogenic Plants

- Stage 2: Ayurvedic Food & Beverage

- Stage 3: Paleo Diet (or Trend?)

- Stage 4: Vegan Diet (or Lifestyle? Trend?)



The Culinary Trend Tracking Series helps customers:



- Identify future opportunities in menu offerings and packaged foods & beverages

- Leverage the long-term drivers that are truly propelling food industry trends

- Track trends in fine dining restaurant, foodservice, retail prepared foods, and packaged foods

- Match emerging trends to your organization's ongoing menu and product development



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction: Scope of Report



- Introduction: Cutting Edge Wellness Elements

- Figure: In the last 30 days, have you bought packaged food and beverage products with any of the following product claims?

- Figure: In the last few years, are you eating more of any of the following?

- Locales



Stage 1: Adaptogenic Plants



- Fitting in to today

- Ancient Wisdom for 21st Century Living

- Adaptogen Formats

- The Soviet Connection

- Secret Soviet Potency

- Maca Root

- Rhodiola Rosea

- Adpatogen superbrand: Rebbl

- Adaptogenic Lifestyle: Moon Juice

- Adaptogen Product Gallery

- Adaptogenic plants: Strategic Inspirations

- Adaptogenic Plants: Sources



Stage 2: Ayurvedic Food & Beverage



- Doshas & Rasas

- It Started with Yoga

- and Became A Wellness Culture

- Ayurvedic Brands

- Ayurvedic Ingredient: Turmeric

- Close-Up: Turmeric Beverages

- Ayurvedic Ingredient: Ashwagandha

- Ayurvedic Dining

- Ayurvedic Expressions in Indian Dining

- Ayurvedic food & Beverage: Strategic Inspiration

- Ayurvedic Food & Beverage: Sources



Stage 3: Paleo Diet



- History & Background

- Paleo & Primal Gurus

- The Business of Paleo

- Expanding Paleo Businesses

- Paleo Certification

- Paleo Diet: A Fading Fad?

- Paleo Brands

- Paleo Protein

- Meat Snacks

- Bone Broth Bubbles Up

- Collagen

- Bone Broth Gallery

- Good Fats For Good Health

- Range of Good Fats

- Naturally Sweet

- Grain-Free Grows From Gluten-Free

- Paleo Baking

- Fruits & Vegetables Transformed

- Paleo Snacks & Treats

- Paleo Meal Ease

- Paleo on the Menu

- Paleo Diet Strategic Inspirations

- Catering to the Tribes

- The Need for Choice

- Strategies for Positioning Paleo

- Functional Health

- Proactive Wellness

- Ancient Wisdom

- Earth First



Stage 4: Vegan



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wz3nsk/cutting_edge





