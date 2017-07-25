Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Size Worth $6.21 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalvaccine delivery devices marketis expected to reach USD 6.21 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by growing immunization programs, financial support from government & nongovernment organizations, increasing vaccination initiatives & campaigns, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally. Growing research in the field of vaccines and development of new products is also contributing to the growth of the market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Adoption of needle-free approach for administering these products is gaining momentum due to growing awareness and demand to avoid pain & injuries associated with the use of a needle stick. Data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that an estimated 385,000 sharp injuries including needle stick injuries occur every year in hospitals in the U.S. Advancing technologies in administering vaccines and their increasing adoption is propelling market growth. Rising interest of various key players, national institutions, and organizations in novel delivery technologies is expected to further contribute to market growth.

Various governments and international organizations are increasingly investing in the development of vaccination programs. For instance, the UK government also announced funding up to £1 million from its Global Challenges Research Fund through Medical Research Council to investigate the Zika virus and its transmission. Organizations such as GAVI Alliance, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Path, and WHO are actively involved in the field of vaccines. Many governments are also undertaking several immunization programs on priority.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Analysis By Devices (Syringes, Jet Injectors, Other Devices), By Route of Administration (Intradermal Vaccination, Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination, Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vaccine-delivery-devices-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The syringes segment held majority of the revenue share in 2016 due to increasing vaccination programs, spreading immunization coverage, and technological advancements

Jet injectors is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period owing to rising concerns regarding needle stick injuries and growing preference for needle-free technologies

Intramuscular vaccination dominated the route of administration segment in 2016 as majority of vaccines are given through this route owing to its advantages

North America dominated the global market owing to increasing awareness levels, high adoption of technology, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases

dominated the global market owing to increasing awareness levels, high adoption of technology, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases Some of the key players include Becton Dickinson & Company, Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceutical Inc.); Gerresheimer AG; PharmaJet; Corium International, Inc.; and SCHOTT AG

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Fluid Management Systems Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fluid-management-systems-market



Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/kidney-fibrosis-treatment-market



Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gastrointestinal-endoscopic-devices-market



Acute Coronary Syndrome Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/acute-coronary-syndrome-market

Grand View Research has segmented the vaccine delivery devices market on the basis of devices, route of administration, and region:

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Syringes Jet Injectors Other Devices

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Intradermal Vaccination Intramuscular vaccination Subcutaneous Vaccination Other Vaccinations

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Read Our Blogs -grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com