The Italian company will provide technical assistance for the implementation of a net metering scheme for decentralized renewable and solar energy projects under Bahrain's National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP).

Bahrain's Minster of Electricity and Water Affairs, Abdul-Hussain Ali Mirza, has announced that Italy's consulting and engineering company SECI was awarded the contract to support the country's Sustainable Energy Unit (SEU) implement a net metering scheme for distributed solar generation.

The Italian company has been hired to develop the technical and strategic regulatory requirements related to connecting distributed renewable energy resources into Bahrain's national Electricity Grid, owned by Electricity and Water Authority Bahrain (EWA).

"CESI were selected after careful evaluation of a number of bids for this extensive and important assignment, and was based on the company's track record and expertise in this undertaking, which make it a perfect fit to support the country in building a solid and sustainable framework moving forward," ...

