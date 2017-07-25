

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.18 billion, or $1.11 per share. This was up from $0.91 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $5.82 billion. This was up from $5.40 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.18 Bln. vs. $0.91 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q2): $5.82 Bln vs. $5.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $22.0 to $22.5 Bln



