Global High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Growing Requirement for Electricity from Various Industries

The Global High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $109.64 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends in the market include, advancements in new renewable energy plants, growing requirement for electricity from industries and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application, the market is categorized into power transmission, power generation (substation)

industrial and other applications. By product, the market is segmented into potential transformer, capacitive voltage transformer and other products. Depending on voltage level, the market is subjected into high voltage (35-400kV), extra high voltage (401-800kV) and ultra high voltage (>800kV). The market is segregated by current into alternating current and direct current.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

ABB Ltd

CG Power

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

SANDIAN

Shanghai Electric Group

Maxwell Technologies

Crompton Greaves

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited



