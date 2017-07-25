

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $148.01 million, or $0.47 per share. This was up from $126.89 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $2.02 billion. This was up from $1.80 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $148.01 Mln. vs. $126.89 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.0% -Revenue (Q2): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%



