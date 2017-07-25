SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced the addition of MEMS-based flow sensor modules to its growing portfolio of industry-leading sensor products. The innovative solid-state sensor element design eliminates cavities and diaphragms typically found in competitive offerings, and features a protective silicon-carbide coating, making it the industry's most robust and reliable flow sensor element also compatible with food-grade applications.

The IDT® FS1012 and FS2012 are high-performance, digital flow rate sensor modules suitable for both liquids and gases. The sensors have no moving parts, no fragile diaphragm over a cavity, and feature a layer of silicon-carbide coating. This eliminates clogged sensor elements and fluid pressure sensitivity, provides excellent shock resistance, and prevents chemicals from damaging the sensor element - problems inherent to other, common sensor architectures. The attention to these issues make IDT's solution especially desirable for use in medical, industrial, and FDA-compatible food-grade consumer applications where reliability, robustness, and cross-contamination are critical factors.

"IDT's portfolio of industry-leading sensor solutions is growing rapidly," said Sailesh Chittipeddi, executive vice president global operations and chief technology officer at IDT. "The introduction of flow sensor modules provides new opportunities for IDT in medical, industrial, and consumer applications - where its signal conditioning and timing products have built a large customer base and strong reputation over the years. Early engagements with customers have garnered tremendous interest and praise for the challenging problems these digital flow sensors are able to solve."

The flow sensor modules offer accuracy down to 2% of the measurement reading, providing high-accuracy in high- or low-flow situations using the same sensor module. The compact package, wide -40 to 125 degrees C operating temperature range, and ubiquitous 3V to 5V supply voltage range eases system design integration constraints. Application examples include beverage dispensers, IV drip monitors, oxygen monitors, mass air flow sensors, and gas flow monitors in process equipment.

The FS1012 is an uncalibrated stand-alone flow sensor module with an analog output. The FS2012 is a fully-calibrated version of the same flow sensor, featuring on-board analog to digital conversion and temperature compensation circuitry for plug-and-play usage in complex digital systems.

The FS1012 and FS2012 flow sensor modules are available now. Visit www.IDT.com/flow to learn more and request samples. For more information about IDT's industry-leading portfolio of sensor products, visit the sensor products webpage or contact your local IDT sales representative.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

© 2017, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/IDT_1099718.jpg

Contacts:

IDT Press Contact:

Daniel Aitken

Sr. Director Corporate Marketing and Communications

(408) 574-6480

daniel.aitken@idt.com



