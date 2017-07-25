

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.07 billion, or $5.04 per share. This was lower than $1.14 billion, or $5.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.08 billion. This was up from $2.89 billion last year.



Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.07 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.1% -EPS (Q2): $5.04 vs. $5.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.3% -Analysts Estimate: $4.41 -Revenue (Q2): $3.08 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.80 - $21.40 Full year revenue guidance: $11.5 - $11.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX