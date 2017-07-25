

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the company has revised certain elements of its 2017 financial guidance on a reported basis and on a non-GAAP basis. Earnings per share guidance was decreased to be in the range of $2.51 to $2.61 on a reported basis. On a non-GAAP basis, 2017 earnings per share guidance was increased to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.20.



Eli Lilly now anticipates 2017 revenue between $22.0 billion and $22.5 billion. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, the company expects revenue growth from new pharmaceutical products including Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance and Lartruvo, as well as a number of established pharmaceutical products including Trajenta, Forteo and Humalog.



On a non-GAAP basis, in the second quarter of 2017, net income increased 30 percent, to $1.177 billion, and earnings per share increased 29 percent, to $1.11, compared with $908.8 million and $0.86, respectively, in the second quarter of 2016. Worldwide revenue was $5.824 billion, an increase of 8 percent compared with the second quarter of 2016. The company said the revenue increase was driven by a 5 percent increase due to volume and a 4 percent increase due to realized prices, partially offset by a 1 percent decrease due to the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates.



