

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supervalu Inc. (SVU) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $24 million, or $0.09 per share. This was higher than $22 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $4.00 billion. This was up from $3.77 billion last year.



Supervalu Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $24 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Revenue (Q1): $4.00 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



