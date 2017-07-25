CASTLE ROCK, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it has launched the Where Food Comes From Magazine.

The full-size, full-color publication contains topical news and information on various aspects of the food industry, with a focus on how and by whom food is produced. The first edition of the magazine is now available online at http://online.pubhtml5.com/ndzz/nefc/. In addition, a print edition is available upon request at info@wherefoodcomesfrom.com. New editions of the magazine will be published several times per year.

John Saunders, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We see the Where Food Comes From Magazine as a natural and exciting next step in the evolution of our business. As the most diversified provider of verification services in North America, WFCF is uniquely positioned and qualified to introduce the first publication of its kind in our industry. We intend to cover a wide array of topics, ranging from food trends and production best practices to feature stories on the family farmers and ranchers who are passionate about producing and selling exceptional products and sharing their success stories with a broader audience. We think the magazine will be an excellent resource for all participants in the food chain continuum. In addition, because our business is complex and telling our story can be challenging, we hope to better educate consumers on the value WFCF and its various operating units provide in increasing transparency into food production practices."

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, handlers, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company's predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership; ability to educate consumers; plans to publish addition magazine editions; and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company's products and services on the marketplace, are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural and aquaculture industries; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company's business, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

