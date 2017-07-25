HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG), a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis markets with innovative products, technologies, and services. mCig, Inc. is in a process of implementing a strategic plan that will help the company to accelerate its growth by expanding its reach in the cannabis market.

mCig looks to make an acquisition of existing cultivation, production and distribution licenses in California, Nevada, and other recreational states. In addition, the company has interest in acquiring proprietary cannabis oil extraction technologies and established leading brands that can help accelerate growth and expand the company's reach. The acquisition strategy is intended to strengthen the company's intellectual property and national presence, while further building the mCig portfolio and driving financial and shareholder value.

"We have access to the funds necessary to achieving our goals, and combined with a strong management team and accomplished partners, we are poised to successfully execute the company's vision," says Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig, Inc.

About MCIG Group (OTCQB: MCIG)

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, with offices in Temecula, California, mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal Cannabis, Hemp, and CBD markets. mCig, Inc. is committed to being the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding the Nevada market.

mCig, Inc. also employs a world renowned tech team and has recently entered the techspace to satisfy its evolving role in technology and increased growth in its following over the past few months.

The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. With over seventy five years of experience combined between the key players that make up the Cannabis Grow Contractors Division, mCig, Inc. is proud to work with Cannabis Industry leaders and provide broad and rounded solutions for legal growers nationwide.

Safe Harbor

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

This release contains a non-GAAP disclosure, EBIDTA, which consists of net income plus interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. This term, as the Company defines it, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure used by other companies and is not a measure of performance presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses EBIDTA as a measure of operating performance. EBIDTA should not be considered as a substitute for net income.

