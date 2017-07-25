Integration, Innovation Efforts Attract Coveted Buy-Side Vote

Eze Software, a global leading provider of investment technology, has been named Best Buy-Side Order Management System (OMS) Provider and Best Execution Management System (EMS) Provider in the 2017 Waters Rankings. This marks eight years in a row in which Eze Software has won the OMS award, and the fifth time it secured the EMS honor.

The 15th annual Waters Rankings recognizes the leading providers of financial technology solutions for the investment management industry in areas such as trading, data, compliance, risk management and connectivity tools. It is the only awards program where the category winners are determined exclusively by technology users' votes.

"We are honoured to be recognized as the market leader in investment technology by the readers of Waters," said Jeff Shoreman, President and CEO of Eze Software. "We are excited to see the market acknowledge our deep commitment to delivering innovative investment technology solutions and high-touch, high-value client service."

Over the last year, Eze Software advanced capabilities across its Investment Suite, focusing on delivering seamless integrated workflows across applications. Both Eze EMS and Eze OMS saw new MiFID II enhancements, including transaction reporting, trade reporting and best execution support. Moreover, Eze Software extended the seamless compliance experience available through EMS/OMS integration to more trade types, including pairs and spreads trades. The integration allows seamless pre-trade compliance checks to be built into the traders' workflows, ensuring compliance without disruption to the execution process.

In 2016, Eze Software added 243 new clients across all major market regions. Additionally, 60 more clients extended their use of Eze Investment Suite with one or more applications, a 75% uptick from 2015. Moreover, 24 firms now use advanced EMS/OMS compliance integration, with more slated to take advantage of integrated order and execution management workflows.

