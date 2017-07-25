Global Safety Shoes Market 2017-2021 - Ergonomically Designed Safety Shoes Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Safety Shoes Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global safety shoes market to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Safety Shoes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in safety standards. The increase in safety standards by regulatory bodies will compel end-user industries to adhere to safety practices such as the use of safety shoes. Non-adherence to the guidelines may result in heavy penalties issued by regulatory bodies such as OSHA. American National Standards Institute (ANSI) makes it mandatory for the manufacturers of safety shoes to meet the performance standards.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is ergonomically designed safety shoes. Safety shoes are ergonomically designed, which aims to provide protection and support to the natural movement of the human body. Meeting the ergonomic criteria for personal protective equipment such as safety shoes is essential criteria. It makes the manufacturers accountable for ensuring the safety of use, health and hygiene of the wearer, and ergonomic properties of their protective products.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Improper selection of shoes. Selection of safety shoes for different jobs poses a challenge to the market. Safety shoes are of different types and are designed to protect against specific threats. Hence, it becomes essential to select appropriate shoes that befit the industrial requirement.
Key vendors
- Honeywell
- Bata
- WL Gore & Associates
- Rock Fall
Other prominent vendors
- Acme
- Zaininternational
- XO Footwear
- HIGH-TECH SHOES
- KARAM
- COFRA
- SIMON
- Liberty Shoes
- DUNLOP PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4nh4n/global_safety
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716