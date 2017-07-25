Global Safety Shoes Market 2017-2021 - Ergonomically Designed Safety Shoes Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Safety Shoes Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global safety shoes market to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Safety Shoes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in safety standards. The increase in safety standards by regulatory bodies will compel end-user industries to adhere to safety practices such as the use of safety shoes. Non-adherence to the guidelines may result in heavy penalties issued by regulatory bodies such as OSHA. American National Standards Institute (ANSI) makes it mandatory for the manufacturers of safety shoes to meet the performance standards.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is ergonomically designed safety shoes. Safety shoes are ergonomically designed, which aims to provide protection and support to the natural movement of the human body. Meeting the ergonomic criteria for personal protective equipment such as safety shoes is essential criteria. It makes the manufacturers accountable for ensuring the safety of use, health and hygiene of the wearer, and ergonomic properties of their protective products.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Improper selection of shoes. Selection of safety shoes for different jobs poses a challenge to the market. Safety shoes are of different types and are designed to protect against specific threats. Hence, it becomes essential to select appropriate shoes that befit the industrial requirement.

Key vendors



Honeywell

Bata

WL Gore & Associates

Rock Fall

Other prominent vendors



Acme

Zaininternational

XO Footwear

HIGH-TECH SHOES

KARAM

COFRA

SIMON

Liberty Shoes

DUNLOP PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4nh4n/global_safety

