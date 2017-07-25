A report published by German engineering federation VDMA reveals strong demand for solar production equipment, with order intake in the first quarter of 2017 tripling over the previous quarter. The book to bill ratio of orders to delivered systems hit the 'very high' level of 4.4 for the first quarter of 2017

The latest report from VDMA paints a cheerful picture for PV manufacturing equipment suppliers in 2017, with the Asian solar industry investing heavily in production equipment, particularly for c-Si cell manufacturing and thin film technology. In Q1 2017, incoming orders increased by 328% over the previous quarter, and 151% over the same quarter in 2016.

