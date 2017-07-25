

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $117.8 million, or $1.31 per share. This was higher than $98.7 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $1.63 billion. This was up from $1.54 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $117.8 Mln. vs. $98.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $4.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX