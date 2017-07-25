

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $204 million, or $1.55 per share. This was up from $178 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.94 billion. This was up from $1.91 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $204 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $1.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q2): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.62 - $5.72 Full year revenue guidance: $7.69 - $7.74 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX