Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - NAU Eyes Acquisition of Henley-Putnam, the Only Accredited Online University for Strategic Security Degree Programs

The Announcement

H-PU was incorporated in 2001, and since then, it is dedicated to the professional development of military, government, law enforcement, and national security professionals. NAU and H-PU executed an asset purchase agreement on July 21, 2017, where on the close of the transaction, H-PU's educational programs are expected to become part of the Company's degree and certificate programs.

H-PU currently offers over 150 courses, 7-degree programs, and 31 certificate programs, through a nationally accredited curriculum. The Henley-Putnam University was named after Colonel David Henley and General Israel Putnam, two intelligence officers, who served under General George Washington in the American Revolutionary War.

NAU views this announcement as a step to serve students focused in the highly specialized segment of strategic security. The curriculum and foundation developed by H-PU are expected to enable the Company to assist students in entering the segment of strategic security. H-PU was designed to contribute to the establishment of higher education standards in the field of strategic security, intelligence, and counter-terrorism. Post 9/11 terror attack, the United States has refocused its defense strategy where in such an environment there is a greater focus on national security. This, in turn, has led to an elevated demand for educated and trained personnel in the segments.

Company Growth Prospects

NAU was accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, where it has been delivering technical and professional career education since 1941. NAU opened its first campus in Rapid City, South Dakota, and since then, has expanded to multiple locations throughout the Central United States. NAU recently announced on June 01, 2017, that it has launched the University's College of Military Studies. The College of Military Studies, according to the Company, brings together military students and NAU's general academic programming together to enable NAU to serve the specific academic and support needs.

The Company currently operates in two business segments, namely: academics, which includes NAU's education programs and courses, and acts as the primary portion of the Company's revenue; and ownership and development of multiple apartments and condominium complexes, through which, it derives sales and rental income. According to the Company's recent Q3 FY17 results released on April 06, 2017, NAU reported combined enrollment in continuing education/workforce development, graduate, and doctoral programs, surged by 28.5% during Q3 FY17 from Q3 FY16. However, the Company reported that the total enrollment by headcount for Q3 FY17 declined by 4.4% YOY to 7,314 students, as of February 28, 2017.

National American University Holdings additionally announced on July 20, 2017, that it intends to release its Q4 FY17 results and full-year FY17 results for the period ended May 31, 2017, after the closing of the stock market on August 02, 2017.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 24, 2017, National American University's stock climbed 1.85%, ending the trading session at $2.40. A total volume of 2.29 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 11.63% in the past six months and 16.50% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 23.08% since the start of the year. The stock has a dividend yield of 7.50% and currently has a market cap of $58.58 million.

