BioCorRx Inc.: BioCorRx Announces EnLite Clinics to Implement the BioCorRx Recovery Program in Three Clinics in Ohio

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addictions, today announced that EnLite™ Clinics will implement the BioCorRx Recovery Program in three of its locations in Ohio. EnLite™ Clinics is the first group of centers in Ohio to implement BioCorRx Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program. The program combines a proprietary compounded naltrexone implant with a structured, proprietary counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and opioid use disorder.

Brady Granier, CEO, President, and Director of BioCorRx, stated, "We believe that Ohio is a grossly undeserved addiction treatment market that is considered by many to be the epicenter of the opioid crisis with a reported 3,050 overdose deaths in 2015. Many in Ohio expect the number from 2016 to be even worse once finalized, making it the leading cause of accidental deaths in the state. One Ohioan is dying from a drug overdose every few hours, so hopefully our partnership with EnLite™ Clinics and Dr. Garcia will make a positive impact in the state. Together we will strive to bring awareness about our program to locals around Ohio."

Dr. David Garcia, Medical Director of EnLite™ Clinics, commented, "We are happy to offer our patients BioCorRx's innovative drug recovery program, a comprehensive, naltrexone focused medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for alcohol and opioid addictions. We believe this cutting-edge and highly effective treatment modality has the potential to save many lives from this current epidemic. We plan to offer this program to those individuals who desire to wean off of buprenorphine treatment."

About EnLite™ Clinics

EnLite™ Clinics provides a Suboxone Detox and Maintenance treatment program. EnLite™ Clinics has been providing confidential treatment and promoting recovery to our patients since 2006. EnLite™ treats patients with Suboxone Films to manage the physical symptoms of opioid addiction. EnLite™ also provide referrals to 12 step programs and/or counseling to address patient's behavioral patterns of addiction. EnLite™ individualizes treatment plans specific to each of our patient's needs. We provide every patient with the utmost care; giving them the individual attention they need to succeed in the recovery process. EnLite™ has a staff of four doctors and three locations in Ohio. Clinics are located in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a proprietary counseling program (plus peer support program) specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology (BICX101) through a partnership with TheraKine Ltd. The company plans to seek FDA approval for BICX101 and/or its naltrexone implant product(s). For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1020 x304

bicx@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: BioCorRx Inc.