

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Drug maker Biogen Inc. (BIIB) on Tuesday lifted its forecast for fiscal 2017 earnings and revenues after the second-quarter results topped market estimates.



In pre-market activity, shares were gaining 5.23 percent to $299.58.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company declined to $862.8 million or $4.07 per share from $1.05 billion or $4.79 per share last year.



Adjusted attributable net income was $1.1 billion or $5.04 per share, compared to $5.21 per share last year.



Total revenues of $3.08 billion increased 6% from prior year's $2.89 billion. Revenues grew 15% excluding hemophilia revenues.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $4.41 per share on revenues of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said the revenue growth was driven by strength in MS revenues, which increased 5% versus prior year. This included a 13% increase in TECFIDERA revenues versus the prior year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects earnings per share on a reported basis to be between $17.05 and $17.65, compared to prior guidance range of $18.00 and $18.80.



Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be between $20.80 and $21.40, representing an increase over prior guidance range of $20.45 to $21.25.



Revenue is now expected to be approximately $11.5 billion to $11.8 billion, higher than prior guidance primarily related to faster than anticipated adoption of SPINRAZA in the U.S.



Analysts expect earnings of $20.38 per share on revenues of $11.4 billion for the year.



Further, Biogen announced an updated strategic framework to drive long-term growth. The Company aims to maximize the value of its core business while building its future growth engines.



